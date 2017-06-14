Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JAMB orders 62,140 candidates to rewrite UMTE on July 1

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

No fewer than 62,140 candidates have been ordered by the Joint Examination and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to re-sit for the 2017 Unified Tertiary matriculation Examination (UTME). JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, at a press briefing after a management meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, said the rescheduled exams will hold July 1. The board also suspended 24 […]

JAMB orders 62,140 candidates to rewrite UMTE on July 1

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.