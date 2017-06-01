Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB releases 1,606,901 UTME results, says Oloyede

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 1,606,901 results out of the 1,718, 425 that registered in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday. Oloyede said the results were released within 24 hours of the examination,…

