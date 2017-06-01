JAMB to conduct supplementary exams

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is planning to conduct supplementary examination for candidates who had hitches in their registration and examination processes. This was confirmed by JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, on Wednesday while addressing newsmen. “Anybody whose biometric could not be verified will be allowed to do the supplementary examination. “As at today, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

