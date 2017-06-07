Pages Navigation Menu

JAMB warns candidates not to accept ‘scores upgrade request’, says it’s Facebook scam

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

The Joint Admissions and matriculation Board (JAMB), has described as fake, the ongoing scam on the Facebook, asking candidates desirous of upgrade of scores in the 2017 Unified Tertiary matriculation Examination (UTME) to come forward. JAMB warned the public particularly desperate candidates against falling victim of unscrupulous elements who want to defraud them of their […]

