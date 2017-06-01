JAMB yet to open portal for UTME candidates to make change of course or correction of data

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) MB has not opened its portal for candidates in the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to effect change of course or correction of data, an official has said.

The Head of Media and Information of JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, told the Newsmen in Lagos on Thursday that many candidates bombarded the Lagos office of the organisation for these purposes.

Benjamin said that reports reaching the headquarters of the board indicated that a large crowd of candidates on Wednesday besieged the board’s Lagos office.

He said the development was creating unnecessary anxiety and chaos where there should be none.

“This announcement became necessary following the crowd in our offices by candidates demanding for such services.

“Affected candidates are urged to remain calm as we shall contact them when the time is right.

“The request for correction of data is usually from candidates, who provided wrong information while filling their application document online,’’ Benjamin said.

According to him, the change of institutions is for those who are considering other preferences other than their initial choices.

He noted that the candidates were misled to believe that the board had started such services and would soon close.

He said that when the board opened the window for correction of data and change of course it would make the announcement.

He assure all candidates desirous of carrying out the correction of data or change of institution that the board would ensure that enough time was given for them to do so.

Benjamin also explained that the board had not finished with the conduct of the 2017 UTME.

“The board is still conducting examinations for those who registered late and those who could not be verified during the examination.

“As such, it will be unfair to them to open window for such correction and changes at the same time.

“Our reforms are meant to make our services accessible to all conveniently.’’

He also said that JAMB would decentralise the service when it eventually opened its portal for it.

“We are collaborating with the University of Lagos, Yaba College of Technology and other stakeholders on this in Lagos. We will do same in other states.

“This will ease the pressure on our various offices and ensure a hitch-free process.’’

More than 1.7 million candidates registered for the examination that was conducted from May 13 to May 20 nationwide.

Results of majority of the candidates have been released while some others have yet to be released as the board is still scrutinising them.

