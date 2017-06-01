JAMB Yet To Decide 2017/2018 UTME Cut-Off Points.

This is to inform the general public especially candidates who sat for the 2017 Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam that the 2017 UTME Admission Cutoff Points are yet to be announced. Candidates are advised to disregard any grapevine. According to the board no date has been announced for when the meeting will be conducted. …

