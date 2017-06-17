Janet Jackson And Hubby In Court For Divorce Hearing

Janet Jackson has been seen outside the High Court in London as her divorce battle gets under way. She split from her multi-millionaire husband just months after giving birth to her first child at the age of 50. The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson wed Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and…

