Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Janet Jackson And Hubby In Court For Divorce Hearing

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Janet Jackson has been seen outside the High Court in London as her divorce battle gets under way. She split from her multi-millionaire husband just months after giving birth to her first child at the age of 50. The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson wed Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana in 2012 and…

The post Janet Jackson And Hubby In Court For Divorce Hearing appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.