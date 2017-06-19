Japanese Capsule Hotels Start to Accept Bitcoin Payments Through Coincheck

It is not surprising to see Japan go wild about Bitcoin these days. Thanks to a positive regulation, Bitcoin is widely considered to be a legal payment solution. This makes it more appealing for retailers to accept BTC payments sooner or later. Moreover, the Coincheck exchange provides convenient merchant services to do exactly that. Various … Continue reading Japanese Capsule Hotels Start to Accept Bitcoin Payments Through Coincheck

The post Japanese Capsule Hotels Start to Accept Bitcoin Payments Through Coincheck appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

