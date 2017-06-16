Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jay Z Makes a Splash at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Without Even Being There – New York Times

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


New York Times

Jay Z Makes a Splash at the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Without Even Being There
New York Times
Jay Z canceled his appearance at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, but on Twitter posted about the event throughout the night. Credit Matt Rourke/Associated Press. Jay Z may not have turned up for his induction as the first …
Absent Jay Z inducted to Songwriters Hall by Obama via videoChicago Tribune
Watch Barack Obama Honor Jay Z With Songwriters Hall of Fame SpeechRollingStone.com
Barack Obama Honors Jay Z At Songwriters Hall Of Fame GalaNPR
Eurweb.com –USA TODAY –Hollywood Life –PEOPLE.com
all 138 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.