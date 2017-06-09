Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jealous boyfriend shots dead girlfriend,and himself

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 31-year-old-woman was rescued less than a month ago when her boyfriend allegedly tried to throw her over a bridge. Reports however said she has now been shot dead by the same boyfriend. The lady, Zama Sishi, was reported to have been killed by her 32-year-old boyfriend, Ayanda Nkosi, who reportedly stormed into her rented apartment …

The post Jealous boyfriend shots dead girlfriend,and himself appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.