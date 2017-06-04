Jeff Garzik Asks Community if Asicboost Optimization Should be Disabled – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Jeff Garzik Asks Community if Asicboost Optimization Should be Disabled
Nigeria Today
Jeff Garzik posted a section to his Bitcoin Improvement proposal (BIP) June 1 on Github. He asked the community if the Asicboost optimization should be banned or removed entirely from the Segwit-2mb plan. He brought up the issue to determine if the …
Opinion: Are Bitcoiners Losing Faith?
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!