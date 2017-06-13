Otto Warmbier, Detained American, Is Evacuated From North Korea in a Coma – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Otto Warmbier, Detained American, Is Evacuated From North Korea in a Coma
New York Times
Otto Warmbier, an American college student, had been in North Korean custody since January 2016. He was flown out of the country on Tuesday, gravely ill and in a coma. By BARBARA MARCOLINI and CHRIS CIRILLO on Publish Date June 13, 2017.
Release of American raises the prospect of broader direct talks with North Korea
The Latest: Trump worked 'very hard' to get student released
What does it take to get an American released from North Korea?
