Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Otto Warmbier, Detained American, Is Evacuated From North Korea in a Coma – New York Times

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Otto Warmbier, Detained American, Is Evacuated From North Korea in a Coma
New York Times
Otto Warmbier, an American college student, had been in North Korean custody since January 2016. He was flown out of the country on Tuesday, gravely ill and in a coma. By BARBARA MARCOLINI and CHRIS CIRILLO on Publish Date June 13, 2017.
Release of American raises the prospect of broader direct talks with North KoreaWashington Post
The Latest: Trump worked 'very hard' to get student releasedMiami Herald
What does it take to get an American released from North Korea?CNN
Fox News –The Japan Times –The Boston Globe –Reuters
all 345 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.