Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sessions calls any claim he was involved in Russian attempts to influence election a ‘detestable lie’ – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Sessions calls any claim he was involved in Russian attempts to influence election a 'detestable lie'
Los Angeles Times
In an often combative defense of his brief tenure as the nation's top lawman, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Tuesday forcefully denied any improper contacts with Russian officials and called any suggestion that he aided Russian efforts to influence the
What Sessions did (and didn't) tell usBBC News
Jeff Sessions testifies: Refuses to say whether he spoke to Trump about Comey's handling of Russia investigationWashington Post
Jeff Sessions Clams Up in CongressNew York Times
Politico –CNN –Fox News –Slate Magazine
all 2,170 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.