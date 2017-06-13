Sessions calls any claim he was involved in Russian attempts to influence election a ‘detestable lie’ – Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
Sessions calls any claim he was involved in Russian attempts to influence election a 'detestable lie'
In an often combative defense of his brief tenure as the nation's top lawman, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions on Tuesday forcefully denied any improper contacts with Russian officials and called any suggestion that he aided Russian efforts to influence the …
What Sessions did (and didn't) tell us
Jeff Sessions testifies: Refuses to say whether he spoke to Trump about Comey's handling of Russia investigation
Jeff Sessions Clams Up in Congress
