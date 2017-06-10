Jelena Ostapenko’s path to French Open title
Jelena Ostapenko’s path to French Open title:
1st rd: bt Louisa Chirico (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Monica Puig (PUR) 6-3, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-1, 6-4
4th rd: bt Samantha Stosur (AUS x23) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4
QF: bt Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x11) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
SF: bt Timea Bacsinszky (SUI x30) 7-6 (7/4), 3-6, 6-3
F: bt Simona Halep (ROM x3) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
