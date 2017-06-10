‘Jeremy Clarkson and James May thought Richard Hammond was dead’: Supercar crash sounded ‘like bomb going off’ – Mirror.co.uk
|
'Jeremy Clarkson and James May thought Richard Hammond was dead': Supercar crash sounded 'like bomb going off'
Telly stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May told how they watched in fear as Richard Hammond crashed another supercar. His 220mph motor plunged 100ft down a hill, narrowly missing a house, and flipped several times before landing upside down and …
Ex "Top Gear" presenter Hammond in hospital after crash
Richard Hammond had promised his family he'd stop dangerous stunts less than a month before crash
Richard Hammond injured in car crash
