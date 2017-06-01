Jerry Garcia’s guitar fetches $1.9M at New York auction – Page Six
Page Six
Jerry Garcia's guitar fetches $1.9M at New York auction
Page Six
Jerry Garcia plays his Wolf guitar in San Francisco in the 1970s. Roberto Rabanne/Guernsey's via AP; Guernsey's via AP. A guitar that Jerry Garcia played everywhere from San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom to Egypt's Great Pyramids fetched over $1.9 …
Grateful Dead: Jerry Garcia's guitar sale raises $3m for charity
Legendary musician Jerry Garcia's guitar raises over $3 million for NGO
