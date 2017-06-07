Pages Navigation Menu

Jerry Seinfeld Giving Kesha Bat Is The Funniest Video You’ll Watch Today

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld is one of the most famous comedians in the world, and Kesha is a popstar who has had to put up with her fair share of nonsense these past few years.

Not that Jerry has a clue who Kesha is, though, and we can also gauge that he’s not much of a hugger from their meeting at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song.

I suppose we should have known he wasn’t a hugger from his TV show, but Kesha never got that memo:

Quite a lag.

