Jesse Jagz finally set to release Much Awaited Album “Odysseus” | Unveils Album Art

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Jagz Nation Emperor, Jesse Jagz has announced that his much awaited album “Odysseus” is set to drop in a few days even as he unveiled the album art on his Instagram page. The album was supposed to drops last year but was shelved due to some reasons. He wrote on his Instagram page: The Album […]

The post Jesse Jagz finally set to release Much Awaited Album “Odysseus” | Unveils Album Art appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

