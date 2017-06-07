Jesse Jagz finally set to release Much Awaited Album “Odysseus” | Unveils Album Art

Jagz Nation Emperor, Jesse Jagz has announced that his much awaited album “Odysseus” is set to drop in a few days even as he unveiled the album art on his Instagram page. The album was supposed to drops last year but was shelved due to some reasons. He wrote on his Instagram page: The Album […]

The post Jesse Jagz finally set to release Much Awaited Album “Odysseus” | Unveils Album Art appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

