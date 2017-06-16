JetWest airline to begin operation in Nigeria – The Nation Newspaper
|
JetWest airline to begin operation in Nigeria
The Nation Newspaper
JetWest airline will begin operation in Nigeria's troubled aviation industry in December, its officials have said. The aviation industry has sunk into turbulence since the recession which has driven up costs and made foreign currency scarce in an …
