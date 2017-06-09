Jhene Aiko drops Music Video for New Single “While We’re Young” | WATCH
Soul singer Jhene Aiko looks right back on track with this mellow and soulful track titled “While We’re Young“. The song follows up the more raunchy “Maniac” which she released last year. Hit Play below:
