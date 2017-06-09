Jhene Aiko drops Music Video for New Single “While We’re Young” | WATCH

Soul singer Jhene Aiko looks right back on track with this mellow and soulful track titled “While We’re Young“. The song follows up the more raunchy “Maniac” which she released last year. Hit Play below:

The post Jhene Aiko drops Music Video for New Single “While We’re Young” | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

