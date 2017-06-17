Jibril Denies Expulsion From Party

By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

Suspended member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumini Jibril has denied reports which suggested that he had been expelled from the All Progressives Congress ( APC) .

Jibril in a statement personally signed by him noted that the report did not emanate from the ‎local government party chairman or the any executive member of the ‎party.

“My attention has been drawn to a false claim attributed to some mischievous impersonators that I’ve been expelled from my party, the All Progressives Congress, at the Local Government branch. This report, I’ve gathered, came from a dubious character and known fraudster who is neither the chairman of my party at the local government level nor a part of the party executive at the state level. The party is not even aware of this impersonation making the rounds in the media,” stated.

According to Jibril, the development is part of plot by political detractors to undermine his person.

“This is yet another round of character assassinations from career political antagonizers who are perpetually threatened by our advocacy for transparency in public service and political leadership,” he added.

‎He further stated that; “the initiators of the false claim of my expulsion by my party are hired hacks engaged by some politicians in Abuja in continuation of their futile bids to frustrate my anti-corruption campaigns. I wish to remind the public, and especially the media, that this report did not originate from my party, the APC. I have a cordial relationship with my party, and we have been working hand in hand to actualize our agenda for a better Nigeria.”

The post Jibril Denies Expulsion From Party appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

