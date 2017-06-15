Jibrin dismisses his purported expulsion

By AbdulSalam Muhammad

KANO – Suspended House of Rep member, Abdulmumuni Jibrin Kofa has dismissed his purported expulsion from All Progressive Party, as he declared it was the handiwork of impersonators.

In a reaction to his expulsion by the local chairman of his party Thursday evening, the embattled lawmaker said “this is yet another round of character assassinations from career political antagonizers who are perpetually threatened by our advocacy for transparency in public service and political leadership. ”

Jibrin said “the initiators of this false claim of my expulsion by my party are hired hacks engaged by some politicians in Abuja in continuation of their futile bids to frustrate my anti-corruption campaigns. ”

He stressed ” I wish to remind the public, and especially the media, that this report did not originate from my party, the APC. I have a cordial relationship with my party, and we have been working hand in hand to actualize our agenda for a better Nigeria. ”

Speaking further on the characters of those behind the expulsion, Jibrin said ” this report, I’ve gathered, came from a dubious character and known fraudster who is neither the chairman of my party at the local government level nor a part of the party executive at the state level. The party is not even aware of this impersonation making the rounds in the media. ”

The federal Mp said “recall that I honored the invitation of the EFCC in a bid to shed light on the cases of corruption perpetrated by some principal officers of the house of representatives, despite dissuasions by these saboteurs of my party’s change agenda and stand against corruption. “

