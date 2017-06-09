Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jide Kosoko, Omotola Jalade lead all-star cast in new ‘Alter Ego’ trailer

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

NOLLYWOOD stars, Jide Kosko and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, are two of the central characters in ‘Alter Ego’, a thriller about victims of domestic abuse. While Kosoko plays an abuser, Jalade-Ekeinde plays the role of one who champions the cause of the abused victims. ‘Alter Ego’ is centred around a woman who employs any means to get […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.