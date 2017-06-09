Jide Kosoko, Omotola Jalade lead all-star cast in new ‘Alter Ego’ trailer

NOLLYWOOD stars, Jide Kosko and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, are two of the central characters in ‘Alter Ego’, a thriller about victims of domestic abuse. While Kosoko plays an abuser, Jalade-Ekeinde plays the role of one who champions the cause of the abused victims. ‘Alter Ego’ is centred around a woman who employs any means to get […]

