Jidenna talks about being a “Patriot of Two Countries” in this Interview with Revolt TV | Watch

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian-American Musician Jidenna is the most recent guest on Diddy’s Revolt TV’s “The Breakdown”. In the interview which aired on Tuesday, Jidenna discussed his time as a teacher in New York saying, “I killed that.” He also talked about his dual citizenship briefly, stating that he is “a patriot of two countries and a patriot of the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

