Jigawa Govt Opens Bid For Construction Of 30 Mosques

Alhaji Muhammad Musa, the Chairman, Tender Board Committee for projects in Jigawa, on Monday, said more than 135 construction companies were competing for contracts for the construction of 30 Mosques in the state.

He made this known in a statement in Dutse.

Musa, also the Permanent Secretary, Administration and Finance, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, stated that the Mosques would be constructed across the 30 constituencies of the state.

He said the state government budgeted N300 million in the 2017 budget for the construction and completion of 40 Juma’at/five daily prayer Mosques in 30 constituencies of the state.

The chairman gave the assurance that due process would be followed in awarding the contracts, adding that the Technical Evaluation Committee for the bidding would be fair.

Commenting on behalf of the bidders, the representative of Sadiya and Aisha Nigeria Ltd, Malam Musbahu Ahmad, expressed satisfaction with the process of the bid opening.

He assured the government of quality work if given the job. (NAN)

