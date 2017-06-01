Pages Navigation Menu

Jigawa intending pilgrims to pay N1.518 m

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved N1,518,683.33 as the 2017 Hajj fare for Jigawa intending pilgrims. Alhaji Ibrahim Hashim, Public Relations Officer, Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday. Hashim said that all intending pilgrims who had earlier paid N1…

Hello. Add your message here.