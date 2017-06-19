Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jimmy Fallon And Miley Cyrus Subway Busking In Disguise [Video]

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Thinking a dark wig, sunglasses and cowboy hat could disguise her, Miley Cyrus headed underground with Jimmy Fallon to do a little busking.

But of course the disguise didn’t work and the two, in the middle of their rendition of Dolly Parton’s 1973 hit “Jolene”, found themselves surrounded by a crowd on Wednesday.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nearby buskers must have turned green.

While the Tonight Show host played a tambourine and Miley sang, the two soon tore off their disguise and launched into a live version of Miley’s “Party in the U.S.A.” while at the busy Rockefeller Centre Station in New York.

Check the full performance below, or skip to the second video for the highlights:

It’s like Hannah Montana all over again.

[source:businessinsider]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.