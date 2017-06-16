Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barcelona nearly sold Lionel Messi to Inter Milan in 2006 after they agreed to meet his £130million release clause – The Sun

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Sun

Barcelona nearly sold Lionel Messi to Inter Milan in 2006 after they agreed to meet his £130million release clause
The Sun
The Serie A giants agreed to activate the Argentine's £130million release clause but the Catalan giants managed to cling on to their talisman by increasing it by an extra £80m. Inter Milan came extremely close to landing Lionel Messi in 2006. Getty
Lionel Messi just gets better and better – Ernesto ValverdeFourFourTwo

all 22 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.