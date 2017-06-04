Job Market Only 10% of graduates find jobs after first year – ISSER – Pulse.com.gh
|
Citifmonline
|
Job Market Only 10% of graduates find jobs after first year – ISSER
Pulse.com.gh
The data also indicated that, it may take up to 10 years for a large number of graduates to secure employment due to varied challenges that ranged from the lack of employable skills, unavailability of funding capital for entrepreneurship, poor …
Only 10% of graduates find jobs after first year – ISSER
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!