Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Job scam: Civil defence personnel, victims clash at Enugu federal neuropsychiatric hospital

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The last is yet to be heard on the recent alleged employment scam at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu where over 60 Nigerians fell victims to a job racket. DAILY POST reports that the Police in Enugu State had earlier arrested Mrs. Stella Achalla, the principal secretary to the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. […]

Job scam: Civil defence personnel, victims clash at Enugu federal neuropsychiatric hospital

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.