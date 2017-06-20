Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

John Avildsen, ‘Rocky’ director – obituary – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

John Avildsen, 'Rocky' director – obituary
Telegraph.co.uk
John Avildsen, the director, who has died aged 81, was known as “King of the Underdogs” for films such as Rocky (1976) and The Karate Kid (1984) – Cinderella stories of little guys who triumph against the odds. Rocky began as a rank outsider, written
Obituary: John G Avildsen, director of Hollywood smash hits Rocky and The Karate KidThe Scotsman
John Avildsen, director of 'Rocky', dies at 81Guardian (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.