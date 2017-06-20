John Avildsen, ‘Rocky’ director – obituary – Telegraph.co.uk
John Avildsen, 'Rocky' director – obituary
John Avildsen, the director, who has died aged 81, was known as “King of the Underdogs” for films such as Rocky (1976) and The Karate Kid (1984) – Cinderella stories of little guys who triumph against the odds. Rocky began as a rank outsider, written …
