John Oliver’s Hilarious Take On Theresa May And Those Recent UK Elections [Video]

Theresa May has had a pretty average few weeks.

When she called the recent elections, not due for another three years, she thought she would romp to victory and come out smelling like roses.

Instead she has had her name dragged through the mud, and has come out looking like a right old fool.

British nerd John Oliver wasn’t going to let this one slip past without comment, and of course he was going to bring up Lord Buckethead.

If that makes no sense, here’s John to the rescue:

Those Brexit negotiations are going to be helluva awkward now, my friends.

[source:youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

