John Terry teases Cesc Fabregas over Instagram photo with wife, Daniella Semaan

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas took a picture with the mother of his children Daniella Semaan, and shared the photo on instagram. The photo aroused a lot of reactions from fans, most especially former Chelsea captain John Terry, who was one of the first to make fun of Fabregas. See the comment below…

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

