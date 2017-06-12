Johnson to Join Mouka Limited as New Board Chairperson

Former Minister of Communication, Dr. Omobola Johnson, would join Mouka Limited in June as the new board chairperson of the company.

Confirming the development at the opening of the Customer Service Centre in Lagos, the Managing Director, Mr. Raymond Murphy, said Johnson expressed delight with the new appointment and commitment to work with the new board.

“I am excited to be joining the Mouka board at a time when there are tremendous opportunities to grow a wholly Nigeria brand and support the Mouka management team in building world class institution with Nigeria antecedents delivering high quality, affordable products to Nigerians”, a statement quoted Johnson to have said.

Speaking on the newly inaugurated customer service center, Murphy stated that the centre would promote convenience for the company in the area of service delivery, while offering customers a pleasurable experience in their dealings with the company.

He also stated that the customers would have the opportunity to interface with technology and orders would be efficiently executed, adding the firm foresees a future where customers would be ordering products online or they prefer to visit the customer service centre, “there would be green technology in place for them to process their orders themselves.”

Murphy further stated that as one of the leading mattress brands in the country, the company is committed to ensuring its offices in Kaduna and Edo States have the customer service centre.

He added: “In the coming years, we will strive to get close to our distributors around the country. We will also be opening a number of satellite distribution centres and depots. The recession period has been challenging without doubt. The Mouka people have made tremendous progress in addressing the challenges they faced in the recession period. We have invested in our people and brands which we have continued to advertise in the past few years. This ensures that we are communicating directly with our loyal base. We have not compromised the quality of products at any point because we want to ensure that we give Nigerians the products they desire.”

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

