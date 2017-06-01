“Jonathan government was ‘greedocracy’, today, we have ‘criminocracy” – Dino Melaye

Controversial Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye, who talked about some of the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari at an event held in Abuja, revealed that such appointments have done harm than good to Nigerians. The lawmaker stated this while giving his remarks at the 2017 Nigeria Democracy Day Lecture organized by the Save Democracy Group Africa (SDG-Africa) […]

The post “Jonathan government was ‘greedocracy’, today, we have ‘criminocracy” – Dino Melaye appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

