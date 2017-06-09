Pages Navigation Menu

Jonathan: Igbos have inalienable right to reside in any part of Nigeria

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FORMER President Goodluck Jonathan has said every Nigerian has “an inalienable right” to reside in any part of the country. Jonathan, who was reacting to the quit notice issued to Igbos by a coalition of northern groups, urged Nigerians to ceaselessly promote peace and unity among themselves. “Every Nigerian citizen has an inalienable right to […]

