Jonathan’s Godson, George Turnah Threatens N10 Billion Suit Against EFCC

The embattled godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. George Turnah, has threatened a N10 billion defamation suit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), The Guardian reports.

Turnah, a former Special Assistant to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dan Abia, yesterday, also issued a seven-day ultimatum to EFCC and a social media practitioner, Mr. Bodmas Kemepadei, to retract and pay him a N100 million compensation over defamatory statements made against him.

Turnah is standing trial for obtaining by false pretence and money laundering in a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt. The suit was brought against him and eight companies by the EFCC.

His counsel, Amuda-Kannike (SAN), Obiareri Anugbum, in a statement stressed that the anti-graft agency apology must be published in three national dailies, on Facebook and two most visited blog sites in Nigeria, to avoid the N10 billion defamation suit. Turnah’s legal counsel also demanded for bail as well as setting aside of the interim order of forfeiture made by the Federal High Court on May 23, 2017. In another development, a Civil Society Organisation, Advocates for Peace and Effective Justice Development Initiative (APEJDI), has called on the EFCC to commence an investigation into the source of funds used in the purchase of a property worth $922,600 in the United States by the Minister of Labour and Productivity and former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chris Ngige. A letter addressed to the acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Maxwell Alaeto, stated that Ngige, shortly after he left office as governor, purchased the property in question. APEJDI, which stressed that nobody is above the law, implore the EFCC to immediately commence an investigation over the source of funds Ngige used in the purchase of the property in the interest of justice.” We therefore implore you sir, to cause an investigation to be carried out in the over all interest of the people of Anambra State and the country in general.’’

__________ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Jonathan’s Godson, George Turnah Threatens N10 Billion Suit Against EFCC appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

