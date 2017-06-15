Jones On Lindelof Signing: Manchester United Attracts The Best Players

Phil Jones has welcomed the new addition to the Manchester United squad, Victor Lindelof and is ready to fight for his spot on the team.

Lindelof joined Manchester United from Benfica for a deal worth £40 million and the 22-year-old has penned a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Jones had just 18 starts under Mourinho, but says the addition of the Sweden international will benefit the players at United.

“We’re Manchester United, we’re going to attract the best players and the biggest players,” Jones told Sky Sports.

“It would be a strange summer if we weren’t signing players like that. Competition is always good.

“I’ve spoken to the manager [Jose Mourinho]. He just asks how you’re feeling, how you’re doing – just a normal conversation between player and manager.

“He’s a good man-manager, he’s like that with all the players.”

