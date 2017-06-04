Jonny Evans Not Planning On Leaving West Brom

Jonny Evans says he wants to stay at West Brom beyond this summerdespite boss Tony Pulis admitting it would be hard to keep him if they received a huge offer.

He joked to Sky Sports News HQ: “Maybe he’s trying to get rid of me – has he had enough?

“It gives you confidence when the manager appreciates you. It shows his belief that you’ve done a good job and hope I can continue doing that for West Brom.”

Jonny Evans joined the Baggies from Manchester United in a £6m deal in August 2015 and has made 65 appearances for the club, but admits he would like to play abroad one day.

“I’ve always been interested by football outside of Britain. It’s something I’ve always kept an eye on,” he said.

“When you get asked that question you’re not going to say ‘no I’ll never go there’ because you never know. But it’s something I’ve thought ‘maybe one day I’ll give it a try’.”

