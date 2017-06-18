Jordan Pickford Undaunted By £30m Everton Move

England Under-21 goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has dismissed the pressure over his £30million price tag, following his move from Sunderland to Everton.

He said: “It’s just a number isn’t it? It’s my job to be a goalkeeper and keep the ball out of the net and that’s what I’ve done. I’ve kept a clean sheet. It’s just a number, it doesn’t affect me.

“I got the deal out of the way and over the line so I could focus on the Euros. I didn’t know too much about it until I came out here but got that done so I could focus on trying to win the Euros.”

Pickford, who suffered relegation from the Premier League with Sunderland last season, was also due to speak to Everton boss Ronald Koeman for the first time on Saturday after his heroics the previous night.

“I’ve never spoken to him before. My agent did all the stuff. I’m just a lad who likes playing football. I’m not bothered about anything else,” said the goalkeeper, who had a medical in Poland on Wednesday.

“He text me wishing me good luck. I was a bit too young to see him as a player but I heard he was a free-kick specialist and that he still takes them.

“I’ve heard he’s a top manager and it will be good to learn under him at Everton. It’s been a big couple of days but I’ll focus on that when I get back.”

Pickford’s late penalty save from Sweden’s Linus Wahlqvist could keep England in the tournament come the end of the week and they face Group A leaders Slovakia on Monday.

Slovakia beat hosts Poland 2-1 in the late game on Friday and Pickford knows victory for Aidy Boothroyd’s side in Kielce is now crucial.

“Yeah definitely. We can’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Win two games. We’ve got Slovakia and then the hosts Thursday in front of a packed house,” he said. “That’s going to be an interesting game, but that’s what we’re here for. That’s why we’re playing big matches.”

