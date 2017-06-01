Jorge Sampaoli succeeds Edgardo Bauza as Argentina manager – ESPN FC
Jorge Sampaoli succeeds Edgardo Bauza as Argentina manager
Shaka Hislop weighs the pros and cons of coaching at the international level amid Jorge Sampaoli's links to the Argentina job. Jorge Sampaoli has officially been named Argentina's new manager. The former Sevilla boss was unveiled as the new coach on …
Jorge Sampaoli leaves Sevilla to take over as Argentina manager
Sampaoli keen to build around 'very excited' Messi in Argentina team
Sampaoli says Inter Milan captain Icardi deserves Argentina call
