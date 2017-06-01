Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jorge Sampaoli succeeds Edgardo Bauza as Argentina manager – ESPN FC

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Jorge Sampaoli succeeds Edgardo Bauza as Argentina manager
ESPN FC
Shaka Hislop weighs the pros and cons of coaching at the international level amid Jorge Sampaoli's links to the Argentina job. Jorge Sampaoli has officially been named Argentina's new manager. The former Sevilla boss was unveiled as the new coach on …
Jorge Sampaoli leaves Sevilla to take over as Argentina managerThe Guardian
Sampaoli keen to build around 'very excited' Messi in Argentina teamGoal.com
Sampaoli says Inter Milan captain Icardi deserves Argentina callTribal Football
The42 –CBS sports.com (blog)
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.