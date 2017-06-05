Josh Bowler Rejects New QPR Contract Amid Eveton Interest

Everton remain favourites to land QPR‘s teenage star Josh Bowler following news that the midfielder has this morning turned down a new contract at Loftus Road.

Bowler only signed professional terms in February before making his first team debut in Rangers’ 4-0 defeat at Norwich on the final day of the Championship season.

Rangers rejected Everton’s initial £3m bid a fortnight ago and are trying hard to keep the talent in West London with a new deal and the likelihood of more first team opportunities.

However, According to Sky Sports Bowler has rejected a new offer and looks increasingly likely to move to Goodison to join Ronald Koeman’s efforts to assemble some of the finest young British talents in the Premier League.

Bowler joined Rangers in 2013 after being released by Fulham. Everton’s initial offer for the teenager is understood to have been £1.5m plus add-ons, rising to £3m.

