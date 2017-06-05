Joshua Buatsi signed by Anthony Joshua after completing university studies – Daily Star
Daily Star
Joshua Buatsi signed by Anthony Joshua after completing university studies
JOSHUA BUATSI is ready to swap his 2:1 for one-twos after being signed by Anthony Joshua. 0. By Declan Taylor / Published 5th June 2017. Joshua Buatsi won an Olympic bronze medal in Rio GETTY. Joshua Buatsi won an Olympic bronze medal in Rio.
