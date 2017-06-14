Joshua Tells Fury To Get Fit

Anthony Joshua has urged Tyson Fury to get fit soon enough, so they can arrange a fight the public want.

Joshua called out Fury on Tuesday and Fury responded by saying the IBF heavyweight champion can’t lace up his boots.

Joshua hit back, telling Sky Sports News HQ on Wednesday: “I don’t think Tyson can lace his own boots at the minute! When Tyson is fit, when he’s ready, we’ll be ready.

“We’re patient. I wish him a speedy recovery with all the stuff that he’s got going on outside the ring.

“It’s a fight that people want to see. He’s one of my boxing rivals and I need this competition throughout my career. I can’t wait for him to get back. We’ll see if I can lace his boots when we come to blows.”

The post Joshua Tells Fury To Get Fit appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

