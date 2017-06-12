Pages Navigation Menu

Joy Odama died of acute cocaine poison- National Hospital

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

By Gabriel Ewepu
ABUJA- THE autopsy report from the National Hospital, Abuja, has revealed that the late 200 level student of Mass Communication Department of the Cross River State University of Science and Technology, CRUTEC, Joy Odama, died of acute cocaine poison.

Late Joy Odama

The report made available to the family of the diseased by the hospital management, which was accessed by Vanguard yesterday, indicated cardiogenic shock secondary to diffusion as part of cause for death.

The report reads in part: “The cause of death was traced to cardiogenic shock secondary to diffusion, myocardial infaration secondary to possible acute cocaine poison.”

Meanwhile, the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, have stepped into the case and promised to bring the killer of Odama to book, and also constituted a strong legal team to pursue the matter to logical conclusion.

The Nigerian Police also have been on the trail of Alhaji Usman Adamu, the alleged killer of Odama, and have ordered all its commands across the country to spread its dragnet to track the running suspect.

Late Joy Odama

