Joy Odama: Family Raises The Alarm Over Police Autopsy Report

By Ebriku John Friday, Abuja

The family of late Joy Odama, 200 Level student of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH), who was gruesomely murdered has raised the alarm and disagreed with the Nigerian Police over its autopsy report.

In a statement signed by Barrister Godwin Offiono, representing the Yala Community in Abuja, said the Police attributed the cause of death to generator fume, and did not follow due process of conducting an autopsy before the result was released.

Offiono said the family and Yala community in Abuja rejected the report, because upon re-examination, a police pathologist initially alleged that the probable cause of the death was as a result of generator fumes without taking due cognisance of the chemical.

The statement reads in part, “In ordering for a fresh autopsy, the police authorities claimed it will deploy her supposed investigative expertise to further substantiate and ascertain the actual cause of the death of the late Joy Odama for justice to prevail.

“The said autopsy was re-conducted on the 9th of June, 2017 at the National Hospital, Abuja by a combined team of a Police Consultant Pathologist (An Associate Professor), the Chief Pathologist of the National Hospital, Abuja and other pathologists.

“Upon re-examination, a police pathologist initially alleged that the probable cause of the death was as a result of generator fumes without taking due cognisance of the chemical used in embalming the corpse.

“At the police headquarters we eaves dropped the police saying the probable cause of death would have been generator fumes; hence the desperate attempt to manipulate the result with claims of fumes to reaffirm their stand to contradict the initial result. The Lead Pathologist at the National Hospital insisted and maintained his grounds on the result of the first autopsy.”

According to the statement the police have proceeded on Toxicology without even following the known established best practices and medical procedures for toxicology.

“To further buttress our fears, the police blatantly refused to use the already preserved specimen for toxicology but instead took a surface tissue of the body of the deceased which will likely not give the desired results. Even at that, all parties are not involved in the exercise as opposed to the previous one were deceased parents, family members, NGOs and the National Hospital pathologists were carried along”, they said.

Meanwhile, the family and community have called on the Federal Government, Cross River State Government, National Assembly, Nigerian Bar Association, Federation of International Women Lawyers, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Civil Societies, Human Rights Activists, Religious Bodies, Clergies, Public Spirited Individuals and the world at large to monitor the exercise.

“We are seriously suspecting that the result will be compromised considering the way and manner the police have resorted to go about the toxicology. We are appealing and calling on you to join forces in admonishing the police to do the needful and the right thing”, the statement added.

It would be recalled that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris met with the deceased parents, families, NGOs and all other parties involved at Force Headquarters, Abuja, where he ordered for a fresh autopsy at the National Hospital in collaboration with a police pathologist.

