Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JSS3 student crushed to death by tanker while coming back from school (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to John Johnson who lives in Enugu he wrote; ‘Wit pains in our hrt n tears in our eyes….Look at how diz young jss3 student was killed by tanker wen he was coming brk 4rm school 2day…I wonder how d parents of dis young boy will feel.wat a pity…I pray non of our beloved […]

The post JSS3 student crushed to death by tanker while coming back from school (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.