Jubilation as S/East Development Bill scales 2nd reading in Senate

There was wild jubilation yesterday in the senate chamber as well as the gallery by the Igbo senators and members of the House of Representatives when the South East Development Commission Bill scaled through second reading at the Senate. Members of the House of Representatives had stormed the senate to observe the handling of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

