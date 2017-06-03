Jubilee has failed, we will oust them, Raila says – The Star, Kenya
Jubilee has failed, we will oust them, Raila says
The Star, Kenya
The Jubilee government has failed in its mandate to serve Kenyans and does not deserve a second term, NASA principals led by Raila Odinga have said. The leaders spoke at the launch of the presidential campaigns in Bulhungu stadium, Kakamega on …
Raila snub: We lost opportunity to bridge deep tribal animosity
NASA pledges free secondary education from September
Raila wants women to ensure that their husbands don't move near them on the night before elections
