Jubilee has failed, we will oust them, Raila says – The Star, Kenya

Jubilee has failed, we will oust them, Raila says
The Jubilee government has failed in its mandate to serve Kenyans and does not deserve a second term, NASA principals led by Raila Odinga have said. The leaders spoke at the launch of the presidential campaigns in Bulhungu stadium, Kakamega on …
Raila snub: We lost opportunity to bridge deep tribal animosityDaily Nation
NASA pledges free secondary education from SeptemberCitizen TV (press release)
Raila wants women to ensure that their husbands don't move near them on the night before electionsThe Standard
TUKO.CO.KE –KDRTV –ZIPO.CO.KE
all 23 news articles »

