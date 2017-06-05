Pages Navigation Menu

Judge Involved In Dino Melaye’s Tape Scandal Confesses – SR

Judge involved in Dino Melaye’s tape scandal, Justice Akon Ikpeme has “confessed” to speaking to Senator Melaye, seeks soft-landing. According to Sahara Reporters ‘Justice Akon Ikpeme reached out to an aide to @NGRPresident sought help to save her career. She revealed that @dino_melaye paid her’  

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

